A corpse flower named "Morticia" is blooming inside the Amazon Spheres in downtown Seattle — and you can watch it live. Amazon is streaming the plant's bloom on Twitch.

The company's horticulture team says they brought Morticia into the Spheres on September 19 from their backup greenhouse. At that time, the plant was just 19 inches. By early October, Morticia had sprouted to more than 52 inches high.

The rare corpse flower can take seven years to bloom, which then only lasts about 48 hours.

The plant's scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum, but it is better known as a corpse flower for the rancid smell it produces in bloom. It is native to Sumatra and attracts flies and carrion beetles with its odor of rotting flesh. The plant also heats up to 98 degrees to help spread its scent.

The plant was donated to Amazon by the University of Washington in 2014, reports GeekWire.

Amazon says the plant is visible from 6th Avenue in downtown Seattle on the second floor of the Spheres, just in time for Halloween.

The Spheres are not open to the public on a daily basis. Visitors can schedule a tour two Saturdays a month, by reservation only.

Click here to livestream corpse flower Morticia

Watch live video from amazonhorticulture on www.twitch.tv

© 2018 KING