Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown recently decided to disband the town's police department in early January.

The Tonasket city council held a special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 8 over whether to oust the city’s mayor amid accusations that he told a former police officer to change his name to something, "less Hispanic."

The council began their discussion by citing reasons for why they did or did not want to keep Mayor Dennis Brown in the position, including his recent decision to disband the Tonasket Police Department. Then, former police officer Jose Perez stood and told the room Brown wanted him to change his name from "Jose" to "Joseph."

“The mayor (walked) into the police station one day,” Perez said. “He says, ‘Hey, I changed your name from ‘Jose’ to ‘Joseph’ because it sounds too stereotypical, too Hispanic.”

Perez said the mayor once accompanied him on one of his patrols to make sure he started introducing himself to people as “Joseph,” and not “Jose.”

“I felt degraded. I felt humiliated,” Perez said. “My blood was boiling. I was angry of what I had just heard. I felt like my dignity was taken away, taking away my birth name, ‘Jose,’ that my mother gave me.”

The mayor's decision to disband the department on Sunday terminated Perez's contract. KREM 2 reached out to Mayor Brown multiple times for a comment but received no response.

At the meeting, Councilwoman Jill Ritter proposed that the mayor’s salary be reduced from its current amount, $650, to only $50. Since the Tonasket police department has been disbanded, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Department will take over the city’s law enforcement duties.