A construction worker died after falling from a light rail column at a Sound Transit construction site early Tuesday morning, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

The man was working on the light rail extension at State Route 520 and 148th Street in Bellevue when he fell. Sound Transit said that workers have been out placing girders the past few days. The man fell about 40 feet from one of the columns at the site.

WSP responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed the worker to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

