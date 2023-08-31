World Relief Spokane increasing resettlement capacity, opening Spokane Valley office in 2024

The non-profit organization plans to resettle 700 refugees next year, up from their its current capacity of 500.

SPOKANE, Wash. — World Relief Spokane is opening a new office next year as they prepare to increase the number of refugees they will resettle.

The non-profit organization plans to resettle 700 refugees next year, up from their its current capacity of 500. The 40% intake increase is also prompting the opening of a new World Relief office in Spokane Valley, which is set to open in spring 2024.

“The need is tremendous,” said Christi Armstrong, the executive director of World Relief. "And we’re thrilled to be able to expand our capacity in response to that need. The Spokane area is such a welcoming place. We look forward to opening our doors just a bit wider to accommodate more people."

World Relief also announced its partnership with The Imperial Apartments, which will be used as a welcome center for new arrivals. Most refugees will be placed in those apartments until they can move into long-term housing.

The new Spokane Valley office will be located at the Redwood Plaza at 11707 East Sprague Avenue. Case managers, a drop-in center and education services will be available at both locations.

For more information, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.