LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Shane McDaniel is considered a hero of sorts in Lake Stevens.

For the past year, McDaniel has been giving away massive amounts of firewood to those in need, mostly to cancer patients.

"My dad died of cancer five years ago. My brother died last year from cancer. Now my sister has cancer. I see more cancer than I care to," McDaniel said.

Just as McDaniel was preparing for this year's holiday deliveries, he got a letter from the city of Lake Stevens stating he's facing fines of $500 a day per violation, which adds up to $70,000 a month, because the wood is a fire hazard.

Initially, he was told he had two weeks to get rid of the wood.

Strangers are now stopping by his home to show him their support.

"It's kinda disheartening because he's trying to do something good for his community," said Tom Bengen after shaking McDaniel's hand.

McDaniel thinks the fines are absurd and he remains defiant against the city's notice.

"Well, it's my property," he said. "If some big-shot city inspector gets a new job and wants to show off thinking he's gonna push me around...no."

McDaniel posted about the situation on his Facebook page, telling people to call City Hall.

Many did.

City officials say one person even called in a bomb threat on Thursday. Another person threatened to burn City Hall down with the firewood.

"That's just over the top," said Mayor John Spencer, "and it's frightening."

Spencer said the letter threatening fines was only intended to get McDaniel's attention.

McDaniel believes the whole mess is payback for being a vocal critic of City Hall, to which the mayor responded, "I don't know what the hell he's talking about."

Despite the strongly worded letter, Mayor Spencer said he will work with McDaniel and give him until at least Christmas to get rid of the wood.

"All it would've taken was a phone call to me," said Spencer.

In the meantime, McDaniel said he's going to need help splitting and loading wood at a work party this weekend.

"This is important work. Without it, people will not have heat," he said.

RELATED: Lake Stevens family on a mission to bring firewood to those who need it most

RELATED: Hometown hero heats the houses of those in need