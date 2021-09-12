Wilbur-Creston community receives $90,000 state grant for underage alcohol and drug prevention

Wilbur-Creston joined statewide initative to prevent underage use of alcohol and other drugs with the help from $90,000 grant.

The Washington Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery awarded the communities of Wilbur-Creston $90,000 grant. The grant will be used to reduce youth alcohol, marijuana and other drug use, and work with community members to support youth in making healthy choices said the HCA/DBHR.

“Extending these resources to local communities means greater reductions in risky behavior including substance abuse and the harm it causes to people and their families,” said Michael Langer, acting assistant director of the Washington State Health Care Authority’s Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery. “Community leaders can use this grant to help young people make healthy choices and succeed.”

Wilbur-Creston is one of 100 communities across the state participating in DBHR’s Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative (CPWI). The Initiative focuses on supporting new or existing coalitions in partnering with parents, youth, educators, health professionals, law enforcement, faith leaders and local government.

Brittany Campbell, director of Student Support Services for Northeast Washington Educational Service District (NEWESD) 101 said the decision to select Wilbur-Creston to receive the grant was due to an increase of at-risk youth, vaping, mental health, and suicide risks.