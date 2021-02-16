Vote now in KREM's "Who do you love?" February campaign

You can help choose a charity to win for the month of February!

SPOKANE, Wash — It’s time to pick another a new 'Who Do You Love' charity for February! Voting is open for your favorite charity of choice through Sunday, February 21 at 5 p.m. The voting process takes under a minute and is free. The winner this month will receive $5,000 from STCU. Second and third place finishers also receive a cash prize.

Click here to enter your favorite non-profit and ask yourself, ‘Who Do You Love.’

About the January 'Who Do You Love' winner:

Austin Small loves Cheetos. That might not set her apart from most toddlers, but it's more than a just a snack for her. It was a distraction during a very long, tough year for both Austin and her mom Wendi.

“It’s every parents worst nightmare to get this news that your child has cancer,” says Wendi Small.

The mother and daughter spent the past year traveling from their Walla Walla, WA home to Spokane, WA for Austin’s chemotherapy.

As a baby, doctors discovered Austin had a tumor in her head that needed to be removed and treated. That treatment would include 52-chemotherapy visits which became extra challenging as COVID -19 restriction were put in place. That’s where American Childhood Cancer Organization Inland Northwest (ACCOIN) made a difference.

“A lot of people don’t have the support they need. Especially with COVID, I couldn’t even bring my husband in with us. You can only have one parent. So, to have someone there to vent with you or cry with, ask for advice or support. They know it all. They are truly an invaluable source to have,” said Small.

Among other things, the non-profit provides toys and snacks for kids during treatment. For Austin, a new toy and some Cheetos could cheer her up and make the hospital visits less scary.

"It makes the hospital stays fun,” says Small.

ACCOIN recently got a phone call from KREM 2 & STCU to learn it was the January recipient of ‘Who Do You Love’.

The campaign lets the public vote on their favorite non-profits throughout the year. STCU then awards those winners with a check.

“The community really rallied to support ACCOIN. The work truly serves everyone in this journey people are going through,” says Kristen Piscopo with STCU.

Charities aren't exempt from economics hits from COVID-19. The nonprofit had to cancel major fundraisers over the past ten months related to the pandemic.

“We are so thankful. Things have changed so much and we really needed this,” said ACCOIN Executive Director Sarah Jane Brown.

She adds that the $2,500.00 check from STCU will help pay for a month of toys and snacks at the hospital.

Shortly before the Small family interviewed with KREM 2 News they celebrated the end of chemotherapy with Austin. Now, the toddler is thriving and can focus on just being a kid.