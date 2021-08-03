Who Do You Love General Winner

1st place went to Camp STIX. Camp STIX is a unique non-profit organization which offers unparalleled camp experiences and community for children living with Diabetes. Their camps include a 3-day non-residential day camp for kiddos ages 6-8, a week-long residential camp for youth ages 9-16, and an excursion based Adventure Camp for teens and young adults ages 16-19! The camps foster the ability for these youth to build relationships and community, realizing they are not alone in living with Diabetes.