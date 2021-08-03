Who Do You Love General Winner

1st place went to Camp STIX. Camp STIX is a unique non-profit organization which offers unparalleled camp experiences and community for children living with Diabetes. Their camps include a 3-day non-residential day camp for kiddos ages 6-8, a week-long residential camp for youth ages 9-16, and an excursion based Adventure Camp for teens and young adults ages 16-19! The camps foster the ability for these youth to build relationships and community, realizing they are not alone in living with Diabetes.
2nd Place went to Giving Back Pack Spokane. The mission of Giving Back Packs is simple: they hand out full backpacks to those who are experiencing homelessness.
3rd Place went to North Spokane Dance Association. Learn to Dance through this great organization!