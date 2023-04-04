Double J Dog Ranch – 2022 Winner

This special place, located in beautiful Hauser Lake, Idaho is Double J Dog Ranch. They are the Inland Northwest's Premier Sanctuary and Re-homing center for dogs with special needs. At DJDR their focus is on the unique needs of each dog. This includes specialized vet care, training, therapies, acupuncture, end of life care and nourishing their souls...

They only accept dogs with special needs into their program. However, they do not focus on their disabilities or hardships, but rather celebrate their abilities and happily ever afters in their new homes. Special Needs Dogs are perfect in every way that matters. After all, they don't know they are any different... For more information: https://www.doublejdogranch.org/