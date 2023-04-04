Cheney High School Booster Club – 2022 Winner

The mission of the Cheney Blackhawk Booster Club is to create the "Blackhawk Home Court Advantage" that inspires students, athletes, coaches, parents and the community to collectively create a positive and spirited atmosphere for all extra-curricular and athletic programs. We are volunteers who wish to serve and lead by example. We support through fundraising, stand behind strong moral character and good sportsmanship and promote a winning school spirit by encouraging attendance at all Cheney High School activities. Fore more information: https://www.cheneyblackhawkboosterclub.com/index.php