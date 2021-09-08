2021 Winner of Children’s Charity – the Willow Center for Grieving

The program is coordinated by behavioral health professionals and trained volunteers to promote the expression & understanding of grief and loss while decreasing feelings of isolation.

Based in Lewiston, ID, Willow Center serves the Lewis-Clark Valley region including Pullman, Orofino, Cottonwood, and Riggins. Willow Center is the only organization between Boise and Spokane that is dedicated to serving the needs of grieving children, teens and their families in a free-of-charge, on-going, open-ended, support group format.