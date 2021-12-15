White Elephant on Division torn down, permit says Panda Express will replace it

The family-owned business, which for 75 years provided residents with items ranging from toys to sporting goods, officially shut down in June 2020.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The White Elephant, one of Spokane’s most historic general stores, has officially been torn down.

A Panda Express will be placed in the White Elephant’s original location on N. Division Street, according to a building permit. The store’s E. Sprague Avenue location will be repurposed as “long-term space for its law enforcement needs" in Spokane Valley.

The store’s shutdown was caused by previous financial issues, which were then exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

John Conley founded the business after returning from serving in World War II, with the store originally selling military surplus, according to a release from the business. John Conley passed away in 2017, after which the business was passed down to sons Richard and Patrick and wife Mary.