Water supply issues affect Spokane Valley firefighters

Rural house fires show how spread out Spokane Valley fire hydrants truly are.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Water supply issues are hurting Spokane Valley firefighters. Just last Thursday, a Spokane Valley home experienced extensive damage because local fire engines didn’t have enough water to combat the flames.

The closest fire hydrant was a half mile away.

The cause of the fire still unknown, but no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The city water department oversees fire hydrants in the area.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department has $60,000 allocated in their 2022 budget for hose supplies.

The fire department is adding additional fire prevention measures to stay ahead of the flames.