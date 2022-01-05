Waste Management Northwest adjusts yard waste collection due to impending snowstorm

Waste Management advises residents of several neighborhoods to pull their garbage cans from the curb to allow for snowplow access.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Waste Management Northwest (WMNW) has reported that there will not be yard waste collection in Spokane County, Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Deer Park and Airway Heights this week. However, there will be garbage and recycling collection.

This decision was made due to the impending snowstorm headed for Spokane late on Wednesday night and into Thursday. They will be operating in recovery mode and using all available resources to collect recycling and garbage.

With regards to yard waste and Christmas trees, WMNW will be holding a special collection next week for residents in these neighborhoods. WMNW will collect yard waste and Christmas trees on customers’ regular collection days next week at no extra charge. This collection is specifically for yard waste and Christmas trees missed due to the storm.

In case weather conditions prevent collections next week, WMNW will collect yard waste on subscribers’ regular yard waste collection days during the week of Feb. 7-11. Again, there will be no extra cost for yard waste and Christmas trees missed due to the storm.

Customers who missed garbage this week can set out a double load on their next service day at no extra charge.