Spokane warming center expands to include additional room

The temporary warming center opened Dec. 26. Three days later, officials are looking to expand the original space to increase visitors.

The city of Spokane, along with community partners, opened a warming center on Sunday, Dec. 26 to help house community members without shelter. Three days since opening, visitors said they feel like the center has doubled in size. Today, officials are putting plans into action to prepare an additional ballroom space.

One visitor at the warming center, Sonya Shaw, said she wasn’t surprised seeing more people trying to get out of the cold. “It’s just so cold at night, especially when it gets into the teens,” Shaw said.

According to the Spokane Fire Chief, the original space spans three ballroom spaces and was equipped with 116 mats. The number of visitors has grown since opening and now it requires more housing space.

Officials say no one will be turned away. The center provides three meals a day, blankets and donated items from the Cannon St. Shelter.

COVID-19 protocols are in place. Food is individually wrapped and local health officials come in to test those experiencing symptoms. The additional space will allow for more socially-distant mats.