When police officers responded to a report of a large party in the middle of a Walla Walla high school parking lot, they expected to find a crowd of loud teenagers.

Instead, they found a group of high school seniors and Principal Ron Higgins playing Spikeball.

Naturally, the police officers joined in on the fun.

The officers took on the students in a couple rounds of Spikeball, a 2-on-2 game that is a combination of four square and volleyball. Teams have two chances to hit the ball onto a small net on the ground and back to their opponents.

But the officers will need some more practice – the students ended up winning the game.

WWPD posted a short clip of the game on Facebook, writing “Thanks for a good game Wa-Hi.”

