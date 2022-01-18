Wake Up Call offers free coffee to healthcare workers and first responders

Healthcare workers and first responders can visit any of the 12 Wake Up Call Coffee locations for free drip coffee or energy drinks from Jan. 17-31, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wake Up Call is offering free coffee to honor healthcare workers and first responders in the Spokane and North Idaho communities.

From Jan. 17 through Jan. 31, healthcare workers and first responders can visit any of the 12 Wake Up Call Coffee locations in Spokane, Spokane Valley and Coeur d’Alene to take advantage of free drip coffee and Buy One Get One Free Mad Hatter energy drinks.

“We wanted to recognize our healthcare workers and those community members stretched especially thin during this difficult time," Jaymi Dunbar, Wake Up Call Coffee development director said. "They’ve all given so much over the last couple of years and we just wanted to say thank you and show our appreciation.”

Customers must show proof of employment at any healthcare facility, emergency service, or first response agency to be eligible for the promotion.