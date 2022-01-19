The Village Bakery opens in Hayden

The Village Bakery is not a regular bakery, however: they give jobs to people with special needs and disabilities.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Village Bakery opened its doors for the first time in Hayden, Idaho, at the beginning of January 2022.

A grand opening for the bakery is planned for Tuesday, Feb.1. The Village Bakery is not a regular bakery, however: this bakery gives jobs to people with special needs and disabilities.

Dana Bellefeuille operates and owns the bakery. For the last 18 years, Bellefeuille has built her chef reputation working in kitchens with chefs many know from The Food Network. She also baked cakes for the Space Needle in Seattle.

Bellefeuille said she always wanted to combine her love for baking and supporting those with disabilities and special needs by providing a special space where they can feel accepted and make their dreams come true.

The bakery offers a variety of delicious pastries, cakes, desserts, light breakfast and lunch items, and specialty soups featured daily.