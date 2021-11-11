Remodeled Vietnam Veterans Memorial reopens at Riverfront Park

The veterans' statue was cleaned and polished. Other additional elements were added to the memorial, including new benches.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The remodeled Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Spokane's Riverfront Park reopened Thursday for Veterans Day after a yearlong delay on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at noon at Riverfront Park with free parking for veterans in the Washington lot. A golf car shuttle from the lot to the memorial was also provided to assist veterans.

The veterans' statue was cleaned and polished. Other additional elements were added to the memorial, including new benches, branch seals, flag poles, an expanded plaza, new lights, and plants to enhance the landscape.

The project's renovation began in 2019 with initial fundraising efforts through the Our Town Gala hosted by former Mayor David Condon. Many other generous donors offered their support for the project, according to a press release by the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation.

The renovation cost for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was about $109,000, which was completed in partnership with the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs and the Inland Northwest Vietnam Veterans Memorial Revitalization Committee.