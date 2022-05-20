Spokane organization helping families navigate the baby formula shortage

Vanessa Behan says they can still help families in need, even though their own formula supplies are low.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many parents across the country are struggling to find baby formula. In Spokane, a local organization can still help families in need, even though their own formula supplies are low.

Amy Vega, the executive director for Vanessa Behan, said a lot of families have reached out to them for formula. Vega said that while they are well equipped to help families struggling with the shortage, they've also been significantly impacted.

The Vanessa Behan organization provides immediate refuge for children and support to strengthen families. Currently, they aren't receiving a lot of formula donations.

Vega said they could use the public's help with formula donations to keep their shelves stocked. However, people can still contact them if they're looking for formula, especially if they have questions about what to do if they're running low.

"We're finding now that we're struggling to find the formula, " Vega said. "We really don't want to switch a parent's formula and so we're just working with parents to navigate that with them. As far as are they okay if we can't find that formula that we need to switch them to a comparable generic brand."

Vega also said parents shouldn't try to stretch out their supply by adding more water as it is not safe. Some parents have mistakenly taken this measure to stretch out the formula.

For some families, the shortage has become a financial burden. She stresses that organizations like Vanessa Behand and the Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) can help parents with resources. Also, your child's pediatrician is a great resource in an emergency situation.

According to the Associated Press (AP), on Thursday, the Senate approved a bill aimed at easing the baby formula shortage for families participating in a government assistance program that accounts for about half of all formula purchased in the United States. The administration also said the Defense Department is working to fly more Nestlé formula to the U.S. from Europe.