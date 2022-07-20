University of Idaho to offer bagpiping course this fall

A new bagpiping course will teach students how to play a Scottish tradition. This course is the first of its kind in the region.

MOSCOW, Idaho — The sound that comes from a bagpipe is so unique, that one can almost hear it just by reading this. The Scottish instrument is often heard at parades, ceremonies, and various events. Hearing it play brings back old memories, and creates new ones too.

Starting this fall, the University of Idaho is opening up a Bagpipe course for people who want to learn how to play this instrument.

The idea to start a course coincided with the new tartan design the university recently adopted. During their last homecoming, the Dean of Libraries, Ben Hunter, said U of I President Scott Green was approached by a student who asked if the school had an official tartan. Hunter is also the pipe major for the Border Highlanders, a local bagpipe group on the Palouse. He submitted a proposal to President Hunter and worked with a mill in Scotland. Students then voted on three proposed designs.

"The results of the voting were pretty spectacular. Over 4,000 people are still talking about it, asking about it," Hunter said.

The tartan is now featured on official University of Idaho merchandise sold at the Vandal store. The Boarder Highlanders will also be outfitted with kilts designed by the official tartan design. It's a way to connect the group who plays at homecoming and commencements even closer to the university.

However, the pandemic caused a decrease in membership and with restrictions, they couldn't hold in-person practices or recruit.

"So we found ourselves at a kind of a low ebb of membership. And looking at that, and thinking about how to rebuild, we thought, you know, University of Idaho seems like a really great place for us to use this partnership, to recruit more people into the band, students coming through the University of Idaho," Hunter said.

At least 15 people have already registered for the course, which will be taught by Hunter. It is open to the entire community, students and faculty.

"My hope is that is pretty simple, that we get more people playing the bagpipes," Hunter said.

The sounds of bagpipes can evoke a lot of emotions for people listening because the instrument is traditionally played at special events.

"You can make someone's wedding day, someone's funeral someone's graduation celebration, someone's surprise party, you can make those things so memorable, and so special in a way that I just haven't found with other instruments," Hunter explained.

Those taking the course won't have to buy a bagpipe, as they can be very expensive. To make things more affordable, students will purchase a smaller part called the practice chanter. It will give students the same experience of playing the bagpipe without being so loud or bulky.

If you would like more information about the bagpipe course at the University of Idaho, contact Dean of Libraries Ben Hunter at bhunter@uidaho.edu.

