UN calls on US to halt evictions of disenrolled Nooksack members

This may be the first diplomatic action on record to address potential Indigenous human rights violations in the U.S., according to the UN.

SEATTLE — Human rights experts for the United Nations issued a formal statement Thursday morning calling on the United States to “halt” what they call “imminent forced evictions” of dozens of former Nooksack indigenous tribe members housed in Whatcom County.



In 2013, the tribal council moved to “disenroll” more than 300 members of the tribe. Leadership claimed that a Canadian ancestor from the 19th century wasn't a legal Nooksack; therefore her relatives aren't eligible to enroll in the tribe.

Sixty-three people who were disenrolled and live on tribal land now face eviction.

Federal intervention in indigenous matters is rare in the United States given the notion of tribal sovereignty. The constitution grants federally recognized Indian tribes the right to regulate internal affairs.

Thursday’s notice was prepared by three United Nations High Commissioners on Human Rights experts and, according to the UN, may be the first diplomatic action on record to address potential Indigenous human rights violations in the U.S.

“We are also concerned that the forced evictions will deny them the possibility of enjoying their own culture and of using their own language in community with others,” the commissioners wrote.

Santana Rabang refers to herself as a disenrolled member of the Nooksack Tribe and was a teenager when this process started nearly a decade ago. Rabang has lost her tribal benefits and so have the elders.

“They’re using the fact that our ancestral name wasn’t listed on a colonial document from 1942. That’s the main excuse that they’re using that we’re not Indigenous,” Rabang said.

The group of disenrolled members call themselves the “Nooksack 306.”

“The damage here is irreparable. I’m not convinced this tribe will ever be the same or will ever be a tribe again,” said Gabe Galanda, a Seattle-based Indigenous rights lawyer, who represents the 306. “If the 306 don’t belong, there is nobody who is Nooksack that belongs. That’s what the powers that be are flirting with.”



Nooksack Tribal Chairman Ross Cline, Sr. stood by his administration’s move to banish and evict members in a statement he provided last week before the UN’s notice.

“Why would we reward fraud or even consider fraud to be historic ?” Cline said. “And I repeat, (they’re) not members of the Nooksack Indian Tribe, never have been, never will be.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has opened an investigation into this matter and has asked for a 60-day pause on evictions that were set to start on Feb. 1.