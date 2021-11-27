Numerica Tree Lighting Celebration set to offer some of Spokane's best talent

The tree lighting countdown will begin at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Numerica Tree Lighting celebration is set to kick off today at 4 p.m. at Riverfront Park in downtown Spokane.

A yearly tradition for many Spokane families, the celebration will start at the plaza adjacent to the Numerica Skate Ribbon with food trucks, live entertainment, and free hot chocolate provided by Starbucks.

The event provides some of the best talent Spokane has to offer while inviting the community to explore ways to give and serve others.

Many special activities and events will take place while leading up to the lighting of the tree. These events include:

4 p.m.: A figure skating demonstration from the Spokane Figure Skating Club

4:15 p.m.: A presentation from the Natanam School of Dance

4:30 p.m.: Holiday selections from the Spokane Children’s Theatre

5 p.m.: Nutcracker excerpts from the Company Ballet School

5:45 p.m.: A sing-along with the Spokane Area Youth Choir