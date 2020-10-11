How to Drop Off Cards & Monetary Donations

KREM 2 won't forget our men and women serving overseas this holiday season. We will make sure they have a holiday package that reminds them of all the well wishes and good cheer of the season. You can help fill the holiday packages by dropping off cards or a monetary donation at a participating Washington Trust Drive-up. Due to COVID-19, we are asking people to only utilize the drive-up at branches and not enter the building. Washington Trust is able to only accept cards and monetary donations.