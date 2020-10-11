x
How to Drop Off Cards & Monetary Donations

Thank you in advance!
KREM 2 won't forget our men and women serving overseas this holiday season. We will make sure they have a holiday package that reminds them of all the well wishes and good cheer of the season. You can help fill the holiday packages by dropping off cards or a monetary donation at a participating Washington Trust Drive-up. Due to COVID-19, we are asking people to only utilize the drive-up at branches and not enter the building.  Washington Trust is able to only accept cards and monetary donations. 

If you would like to order a treat--please visit: https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/krem-2-treats-2-troops-spokane-wa/2571683/giftlist 

For in-person donations, please review this list to discover a branch near you:

Eastern Washington—Washington Trust Bank

Airway Heights Branch
10609 W State Route 2

Spokane, WA 99224


East Sprague Branch
3510 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99202


Five Mile Branch
1906 W Francis Ave

Spokane, WA 99205


Indiana Branch
27 E Indiana Ave

Spokane, WA 99223


Lincoln Heights Branch
2415 East 29th

Spokane, WA 99223

Manito Branch
3103 S. Grand Blvd.

Spokane, WA 99203


Maple Garland Branch
3810 N Maple St

Spokane, WA 99205


Deer Park Branch
903 S Main St

Deer Park, WA 99006


Northgate Branch
7815 N Division St

Spokane, WA 99208

Second & Wall Branch
706 W 2nd Ave

Spokane, WA 99201

Liberty Lake Branch
1427 N Liberty Lake Rd

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Sullivan Branch
407 N Sullivan Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99037


Wandermere Branch
438 E Hastings Rd

Spokane, WA 99218

Valley Financial Center
310 N Argonne Rd

Spokane Valley, WA 99212

Northern Idaho—Washington Trust Bank
Coeur d’Alene Branch
218 E Lakeside Ave

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814


Hayden Branch
8050 N Government Way

Hayden, ID 93935


Post Falls Branch
1601 E. Seltice Way

Post Falls, ID 83854