How to Drop Off Cards & Monetary Donations

KREM 2 won't forget our men and women serving overseas this holiday season. We will make sure they have a holiday package that reminds them of all the well wishes and good cheer of the season. You can help fill the holiday packages by dropping off cards or a monetary donation at a participating Washington Trust Drive-up. Due to COVID-19, we are asking people to only utilize the drive-up at branches and not enter the building. Washington Trust is able to only accept cards and monetary donations.
If you would like to order a treat--please visit: https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/krem-2-treats-2-troops-spokane-wa/2571683/giftlist
For in-person donations, please review this list to discover a branch near you:
Eastern Washington—Washington Trust Bank
Airway Heights Branch
10609 W State Route 2
Spokane, WA 99224
Northern Idaho—Washington Trust Bank
Coeur d’Alene Branch
218 E Lakeside Ave
Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814
