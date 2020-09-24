Tom's Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest FAQ 2020

Find out how to enter your design!

Draw, Snap, & Upload. It’s all it takes to enter the Tom’s Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest. Tom’s Turkey Drive needs a cute logo. That’s where kids come in! Tom’s Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest is designed to engage kids in a fun activity and teach them the importance of supporting the fight against hunger. We have provided a safe way to enter this year, so we encourage all kids to get involved. We’ll need parents to help the kids upload their pictures and then all the Inland Northwest can share in the delight of great artistry, the celebration of fall, and the fight against hunger. Here’s how it works:

What? Tom’s Turkey Drive T-Shirt Contest wants kids 18 years and younger to enter a drawing of a Tom’s Turkey Drive logo. This logo needs to be designed with fall colors, say the words ‘Tom’s Turkey Drive’, and be an original. You can use pencils, pens, markers, crayons, paints or any medium of your choice. The winning logo will be printed on the Tom’s Turkey Drive T-Shirts that will be worn during the month of November at area Rosauers (by Rosauers employees). You also get bragging rights and a special gift from our partners at Numerica. See below for complete rules and details.

When: We are working to collect Tom’s Turkey T-Shirt Designs from September 28th-October 16th.

How to enter: Draw, Snap, Load. It’s that simple. You draw a picture, take a picture, and have parents upload the entry HERE.

How are they judged? Numerica is in charge of judging. Complete judging criteria is listed in the rules below. The entries will be judged and a winner will be announced the week of October 19th.

Can anyone enter? All kids ages 18 and younger are welcome to enter. We love all ages to enter and learn more about Tom’s Turkey Drive. It’s a great way to start the conversation about helping our community and fighting hunger.

Will the entries be posted somewhere? During the contest you can see the entries on KREM.com. We’ll also have the winning logo printed on approximately 500 t-shirts that will be worn at area Rosauers.