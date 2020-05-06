SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2, the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate in Spokane, Washington, today announced KREM 2 is proud to announce that Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry is being inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Science (NATAS) Northwest Silver Circle on June 6th. Tom is being honored for 30+ years of dedication to his profession and his community.

“It is a thrill for KREM 2 to celebrate someone who has worked tirelessly to support the residents of the Inland Northwest region,” said RJ Merritt, president and general manager of KREM 2.

While Tom is a talented broadcast professional and a trained meteorologist, he is best known for helping and inspiring people through his charitable and community efforts.

We congratulate Tom on his years of success and philanthropic endeavors that include 20 years of Tom’s Turkey Drive. Tom was also recently voted the “Best TV Weathercaster” by the people of the Inland Northwest for the 25th consecutive year in the Inlander.

Silver Circle inductees are usually honored during the Emmy Awards celebration within their region. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the in-person celebration was cancelled. However, Tom will be honored during a live streaming event on June 6th.

NATAS Northwest is the organization that honors excellence in broadcast journalism and is best known for hosting the Emmy Awards that are celebrated yearly. This year is the 57th celebration of the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards Ceremony.