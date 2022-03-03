Stevens County Sheriff's Office getting body cams

Body-worn cameras will increase transparency, promote de-escalation, resolve citizen complaints and provide a valuable training tool to officers.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Stevens County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced Thursday that officers will begin wearing body cameras and that the sheriff's office will begin taking part in an in-car video program.

The program comes after SCSO secured a federal grant and additional funding for a five-year program with Watchguard Video and Motorola Solutions. SCSO said they spent a long time considering implementing the program, but it was not possible due to the lack of funding.

According to a statement by SCSO, the program will provide in-car video systems and body-worn cameras for all Stevens County Sheriff’s patrol units. Cameras will record arrests, traffic stops, searches, detentions, interviews, and interrogations.

Footage captured will preserve interactions with the public, capture evidence, and assist in investigations. Body-worn cameras will also increase transparency, promote de-escalation, resolve citizen complaints and provide a valuable training tool to officers, according to SCSO.

"The body-worn camera program provides another tool for our officers in the field and to the community we serve to ensure we are meeting our mission, providing for the safety and security of all people, while protecting individual rights and building trust in our communities through quality service," SCSO said in a press release.