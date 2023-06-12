Spokane Valley pushes forward with plans to help homelessness and affordable housing

Spokane Valley City Council wants to adopt the Spokane Valley Homeless Action Plan, a systemic and long term plan to prevent homelessness, by this summer.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley City Council is taking action to address homelessness and affordable housing with the Spokane Valley Homeless Action Plan.

The city aims to do this by giving $4 million to local non-profit service providers and utilizing data-driven approaches for strategic planning.

Their goal is to develop strategies that align with Spokane Valley's outcome-based objectives, focusing on achieving measurable results to guide their decisions.

According to the city of Spokane Valley, the plan is a long-term systemic response that will eventually prevent homelessness.

The $4 million of American Rescue Plan funds were distributed to five local non-profits.

Family Promise of Spokane was given just over $1 million to establish a rapid leasing and sustainable housing program, aiming to assist families at risk of homelessness.

$500,000 was awarded to the Volunteers of America Eastern Washington to build 18 new emergency shelter beds and 18 dorm-style living spaces for young adults. Dorm-style rooms include beds, desks, and shared facilities such as showers, bathrooms, kitchens and living areas. Additionally, this funding will support the expansion of the Spokane Crosswalk program to Spokane Valley, connecting youth with professionals to help end their homelessness.

Nearly $1.5 million was awarded to Reclaim so they could work on the startup of two sober transitional homes and a multipurpose business operations facility.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners received almost $500,000 to develop 60-unit senior housing.

Habitat for Humanity received the same amount as Action Partners so they could get lands for permanent affordable housing.

The City Council has clarified that the SVHAP is going to focus on going beyond the reoccurring homelessness problem.

“We’ve engaged the public. Our plan is intentional, thoughtful and the product of countless discussions with our neighbors, business owners, educators and service providers over the past several months,” said Councilmember Tim Hattenburg. “We need to stabilize ‘the invisible ones’ with mental health, substance abuse, housing and services, from couch-surfing youth to our seniors. Our plan and funding is transparent and aligned with our community values.”

Once the SVHAP is reviewed by the City Council, it's expected to move forward by this summer.

