Spokane student inducted into the 2022 AAA School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame

Sixth-grade student Dayton Gregory was nominated for being a role model, leader and mentor at his school. He was the only student selected from Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A sixth-grade student at Moran Prairie Elementary School was selected as one of 10 AAA School Safety Patrols across Washington and inducted into its hall of fame.

Dayton Gregory was nominated by his advisor, Debby Smith, who is the teacher and school safety advisor, for being a role model, leader and mentor. He was the only student selected from the Spokane area.

At a school assembly on Wednesday, Gregory was recognized by community leaders for his outstanding dedication and contribution to keeping students and adults safe.

Gregory helps walk kindergarten and first-grade classes from the school to the bus waiting area during the school’s busiest times.

"The Moran Prairie campus is huge, around five acres,” Smith said in a written statement. “The bus kids line up on the back side of the school and the parents who pick up their kids drive to the front of the building. It is a challenge for teachers — trying to be in two places at once. Responsible kids like Dayton help us manage these areas.”

Dayton has good grades and he works “double shifts”, manning crosswalks before and after school. Smith said his kind and caring manner made a big impression on the younger kids.

“This position requires a huge commitment for the entire school year and the support from kids like Dayton makes our school run great,” Smith said.

The ten students inducted into the 2022 AAA Washington School Safety Patrol Hall of Fame class represent communities from across Washington and are selected by a panel of judges from AAA Washington and other official departments. Students are selected for their traffic safety advocacy, leadership skills and efforts to improve their school’s squad.