City Council Approves purchase of 4 Teslas for Spokane Police Department

SPOKANE, Wash. — In their last meeting of the year, the Spokane City Council approved purchasing four Tesla Model Y's for the Spokane police department.

Each vehicle will cost the city $104,522.02, bringing the total cost of the new cars to $418,088.10, according to a briefing paper from the City.

City Council President Breean Beggs sponsored the request, and says the cars will save the city money in gas and maintenance charges in the long run.

"They are safer, they are faster, they're more comfortable and they really are going to green our environment," Beggs said during his recap of the December 14th meeting.

