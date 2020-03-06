SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is about the Spokane Public Library system honoring black history month.

Although the buildings are closed at Spokane Public Libraries, that's not going to stop them from getting new reads to the public.

Customers can now pick up their holds at the library, according to a press release. Customers will be notified by email when they're ready.

When you go to the library to pick up your books, look for curbside pickup signs in the parking lot.

"Curbside pickup of library holds is new to our libraries and customers, and we greatly appreciate your understanding as we fine-tune this service. Be assured, we're doing everything we can to make this process as safe and seamless as possible," the release reads.

Those picking up holds are asked to quickly come and go. Curbside service will look different depending on which library you go to.

To see full details on how to pick up your library holds, and see when curbside pickup is available at your local library, you can visit the Spokane public library's website.

