Spokane Homeless Connect provided free assistance services for hundreds of people in need

SPOKANE, Wash. — Approximately 500 people in need received assistance from this year's Spokane Homeless Connect, which provided them with more than 100 different services.

The Spokane Convention Center opened on March 1 and was filled with more than 80 vendors and more than 30 financial advisors, who offered free resources for people experiencing homelessness or those at risk of becoming homeless.

"There was just a steady stream of people that flowed through all day long, and our final door count was right around 500,” Kari Stevens, chair of the planning committee said in a statement sent to KREM.

Some of the services offered include medical and dental services, behavioral health services, veterinary care for pets, and housing and legal services. Other services included free clothing, hair cuts, showers, and a food bank.

The services that people came in looking for the most during the event were food assistance, clothing bank, housing assistance, and legal help.

The all-courts Warrant Fest saw a record turnout, more than any other Warrant Fest.

In a statement, Stevens said the goal of this event is to make it easy for people experiencing homelessness to find the resources they need.

“A lot of people told us how they found the help they came looking for today. And that’s why we do this," she added.

Stevens said they are going to plan next year's event based on the statistics collected from this year's event survey, which are being examined.