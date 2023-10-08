Spokane Eastside Reunion Association hosting free back to school community celebration

The celebration kicks off at 12pm on Saturday at Underhill Park and will run until 3pm. Organizers say they will also have free food and drinks for the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A community celebration will be held on Saturday, August 12 at Underhill Park in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood. The event is designed to help students return to school with confidence and get them feeling prepared.

The event that is open to the public will have free school supplies, free backpacks and students will also receive a free pair of shoes.

The Way to Justice and the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association came together to make this an annual event for the community.

Parents were able to register their children for a pair of Vans or Air Force Ones. Organizers say they will be passing out hundreds of pairs of shoes, they expect to have some leftover, so they encourage children in need to come out. Co-Founder of The Way of Justice, Viral Spencer said, “We have gotten a lot of community support. We’ve gotten organizations and agencies, Fred Meyer for example, they have been one of our sponsors for this event. There are a lot of other organizations behind us to just be able to give back to the community.”

The celebration kicks off at 12pm on Saturday at Underhill Park and will run until 3pm. Organizers say they will also have free food and drinks for the community.

