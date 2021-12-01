Spokane City Council seeks community input on ways to use East Central Library Space

City council plans on using online community engagement tool for detailed feedback.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking for community input on the future use of the former Spokane Public Library at East Central.

According to a press release from the City of Spokane, this is part of a comprehensive public engagement effort. On Nov. 8, the council unanimously passed a resolution establishing a community directed process for determining the future use of the space.

“Community conversation is the first step in our multi-phase community engagement process,” said Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson. “We want to hear from impacted community members on the best ways to occupy that space in East Central.”

In October, Spokane Public Library relocated to its new Liberty Park branch a few blocks away. A few proposals have been submitted to city council for use of the space, but councilmembers want to ensure a thorough community engagement process as to what the community believes is the best use for the building.