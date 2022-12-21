The South Hill Grill announces last day before moving to new location

The South Hill Grill looks forward to opening its new location in the new year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill Grill announced their last day at the 29th Ave location would be on Saturday, December 24th.

They will be open all day on Christmas Eve. The restaurant will then move and transition into its new location on 57th Ave, taking place of the Rock City Grill.

In a post on the South Hill Grill Facebook page, the grill said, "This will be our last official week at the OLD location on 29th our last official day at this establishment will be ALL DAY Christmas Eve then we will be working hard to move all our equipment to the new place and start the new year with a new location off with a BANG!"

The restaurant thanked the community for their ongoing support.

"We can’t thank our entire customer base enough for the overwhelming amount of support while we figured all this out. We love you and come celebrate the last week of the old location with us before we make a new home in the new year WE LOVE YOU!!!!"

Their hours at the current location before moving to the new location are listed below:

Wednesday-Saturday

8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

