Skate with the Spokane Chiefs Tuesday, Jan. 17

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Spokane Chiefs welcome the community to join them in ice skating at the Numerica Skate Ribbon.

Attendees will have the chance to take pictures, grab autographs with players, and meet Boomer, the Chiefs mascot.

Numerica is also gifting the first 300 people in attendance with free admission tickets, skate rentals and a slice of pizza from David's Pizza.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Location: Numerica Skate Ribbon

Time: 6-8 p.m.

