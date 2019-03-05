When it comes to spectacular hiking trails and amazing places to explore, there's nowhere better than the Inland Northwest.
However, local trails and roads could use a little sprucing up. That's where you come in.
The county now has an awesome volunteer program--team up to clean up.
Gather your friends, family, and coworkers, and head to your favorite outdoor spot to enjoy some fresh air, and volunteer for a couple hours to help the community.
You show up to work and the program provides all the supplies. It's just that easy!
So volunteer HERE today!
Because a few hours now--means a summer filled with more fun--for everybody.