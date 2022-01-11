Salvation Army announces plan to help struggling Avista customers with their utility bill and other services

The Salvation Army mentioned that the lasting impact of COVID-19 and closing of various local businesses in the Spokane area as the reason behind their decision.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane announced that they will be helping local families in need with utilities, food and clothes.

In a press release, the Salvation Army mentioned that the lasting impact of COVID-19 and closing of various local businesses in the Spokane area as the reason behind their decision.

Those who are seeking assistance with their Avista utility bill will have to be 60 days past due and have their account number on hand. Funds are available to those that reside in the City of Spokane whose utility bill reads ‘Spokane City’. Recipients cannot be on SNAP and not sought assistance for utility services from The Salvation Army in the previous 12 months.

According to the press release, if customers’ finances are low due to circumstances out of their control, the Salvation Army will assist with those past dues.

The Salvation Army also mentioned that their food bank has an abundance of perishable and non-perishable food that needs to be distributed. Regardless of where you reside, if you’re having to decide on paying a utility bill or buying groceries, pay your utility bill and come to The Salvation Army for your food needs.

Volunteers will be needed to help sort the food, stock shelves and assist families with their food choices and packing their groceries.

Lastly, for individuals in need of clothing items, vouchers are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store.

Assistance with utility bills and clothing is available from 9 a.m. and 12 p.m Monday through Thursday, while food distribution takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.