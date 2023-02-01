x
Red Cross asking for blood donations in February

According to the Red Cross, the month of February can cause donation declines due to winter weather.
A bag with human red blood cell concentrate (erythrocytes concentrate) lays at the production and logistics center of the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK)

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Red Cross has blood donation opportunities from Feb. 1-14. 

They encourage people wanting to donate to try their best to keep their appointments to help prevent a blood shortage. 

All blood types are needed; however, type O blood donors are the most needed by hospitals. 

Anyone who donates in February will get an Amazon gift card for $10 by email. Those who donate will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla.

For more details, click here.

