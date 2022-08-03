Realty One Group collecting items to send to displaced Ukrainian children

The organization is asking for small, kid-friendly items by Friday at 5 p.m. The items will be shipped to Ukrainian children who have been displaced to Poland.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group of realtors in Spokane are asking for a unique donation for Ukrainian children who have fled Ukraine with their families and are now in Poland.

Realty One Group is working to collect small items and send small care packages to those children, hoping to provide compassion and kindness to the young victims of violence.

Matt Side from The Realty One Group said the inspiration for this project comes from the CEO and founder of Realty One Group Corporate, Kuba Jewgieniew, who has ties to Poland and whose wife is from Ukraine.

Side said Jewgieniew and his wife decided to start the project because they have family members receiving refugees in Poland. They wanted to do something to help children from Ukraine that are fleeing to Poland.

"His inspiration really was let's add a little bit of joy and cheer to these children that have been displaced," Side said in a statement.

The real estate group is collecting kid-friendly items that will fit in a shoebox. Items that people can donate include the following:

Small kid-friendly items

Crayons, colored pens and pencils

Colored books

Hats

Gloves

Socks

Handheld games

The Realty One Group is asking the public to avoid donating any food and perishable items, and only donate items that you think your children or grandchildren would like to receive.

"For those of you who do have children or grand children, give them the opportunity to think of things that would like to put in these packages and send to kids on the other side of the word," Side said in a statement.