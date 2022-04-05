Parks and Recreation asking for public input on Riverfront Dog Park design

The online survey includes 21 multiple choice and open questions. Residents have until Friday, April 15 to submit their answers.

SPOKANE, Wash. — City of Spokane Parks and Recreation invites the community to share their thoughts on what a future dog park in Riverfront Park could look like.

The survey asks for the public's feedback on desired design features, amenities, and uses of the dog park. People can choose to answer all or only some of the survey questions.

In a statement, Parks and Recreation said that the public's feedback is essential in shaping the future look and feel of the space.

The online survey includes 21 multiple choice and open questions. People have until Friday, April 15 to submit the online survey. The survey is available here.

Some questions included in the survey ask if you own a dog, the size of your dog, how often you visit dog parks and what times and days you plan on visiting the future Riverfront Dog Park.

The cost of construction for the dog park is about $750,000, which is a fundraising project of the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane. The park's completion date will depend on when the Foundation’s Campaign raises the remaining $500,000 for the project.

The Spokane Humane Society is also a participant in the construction of the dog park. A reveal ceremony of the dog park and name will take place on June 18 in Riverfront Park along with the Spokane Humane Society’s annual Parade of Paws, which will be celebrating its 125th anniversary of animal welfare in the community.