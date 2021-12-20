Numerica helps Spokane's homeless families find permanent housing for the holidays

At least 20 families facing homelessness will have a permanent place to call home this season.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Christmas holidays are around the corner, which means many families will be gathering together at a family member's house. But for some people facing homelessness, celebrating Christmas at home is more than a dream.

This season, the Numerica Credit Union will make that dream happen by helping more than 20 families facing homelessness transition out of shelters into permanent and stable homes.

The organization partnered with eight regional profits to donate $125,000 through Numerica’s Home for the Holidays campaign.

“Giving families a key to their new home is one way Numerica is carrying out our mission of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities,” Carla Cicero, president and CEO of Numerica, said. “We know there’s no place like home for the holidays. Together with our nonprofit partners we are truly changing lives.”

Other organizations where Numerica is also allocating these services include Volunteers of America and Family Promise in Spokane, St. Vincent de Paul and Safe Passage in North Idaho, SAGE and Women’s Resource Center in Wenatchee, and Benton-Franklin Community Action Committee in Tri-Cities.

Numerica is committed to giving back 5% of its earnings to the community each year. This year, it is also partnered with other non-profit organizations to keep vulnerable families from becoming homeless.