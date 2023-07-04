Numerica Credit Union offering free swim Fridays on July

People can enjoy swimming at the Park Road, Terrace View and Valley Mission pools.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Numerica Credit Union is covering the cost of swimming at the City of Spokane Valley pools, on Fridays throughout the month of July.

People can enjoy swimming at the Park Road, Terrace View and Valley Mission pools.

“Numerica is excited to offer children and families the chance to swim this summer,” Kelley Ferguson, Numerica Credit Union chief administration officer, said.

“We recently launched Numerica CARES for Kids, a focused effort to support families in need. Free Swim Fridays is just another way we’re honoring that commitment.”

Free Swim Fridays are available for all ages on July 7, 14, 21, and 28. There will be free water safety clinics offered before each session.

People who would like to contribute can do it by donating new swimsuits and goggles to Numerica’s Sullivan, U-City and Sprague branches through the month of July.

The Spokane Parks Foundation will distribute this swim gear to children throughout the community.

