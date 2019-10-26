SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s become an attraction in North Spokane that’s gained a lot of attention - a haunted maze in a family’s front yard.

However last week, those hoping to get their scare on were turned away because the fire department shut it down.

In mid-October, KREM 2 featured the “Haunted Maze.” The organizers, Shawon Demoss and Amber Lightbody created the activity to give families something to do, and to raise money for those in need.

RELATED: North Spokane haunted maze makes you scream for a good cause

"If we could provide some free fun for families, why not?" Lightbody said.

The fun ended, at least temporarily, because someone reported them to the Spokane Fire Department.

"I was devastated when the fire marshal showed up and shut us down, because of all of the hard work and dedication and heart that went in to it,” Lightbody said.

The couple thought they did their due-diligence by reaching out to the department about code over the summer. They said, they never heard back and thought everything would be okay since this isn’t the first year of the maze.

"You have to have entrances, exits so it's not crowded, just the design, the 48-inches wide hallways,” Demoss explained.

The elaborate set up isn't just to freak you out, but also to help others in need. The family is asking for food, clothes, and toy donations in exchange for a run through the terrifying maze.

"I needed help before, so I know how it goes, what goes around comes around,” Demoss said.

So when they got shut down, Demoss knew he had to make the required changes so they can continue helping others.

They turned doors around, added emergency lighting, replaced dark siding with bed sheets, added exits signs and made sure each room had a fire extinguisher.

"All the walls were black, it was really dark in here, the ceiling was black,” he described.

RELATED: The haunted history of a Hillyard antique shop

RELATED: Tourist in Your Town: Oct. 11-13

Some people have already gone through and said even with the changes it's still just as terrifying.

"And actually told us it was scarier the second time they went through after we re-opened,” Lightbody said.

They admit, it's different this year, but they know they're doing more than just scaring people - they're making a difference.

"We're helping them make family memories and that in itself, you know us being a family, that in itself is enough,” she said.

The maze is located at 5903 N. Post St., Spokane and is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. They will also be open on Halloween night.

RELATED: Trick or Treat! 72% of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids

RELATED: Spooky spots in the INW to visit ahead of Halloween