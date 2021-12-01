Nonprofit pays off mortgages of two fallen Washington firefighters

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation covered the cost of the mortgages of Spokane Lieutenant Cody Scott Traber and Snohomish firefighter Erik Shouse.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A nonprofit that helps families of fallen first responders paid off the mortgages of two Washington firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation covered the cost of the mortgages of Spokane Lieutenant Cody Scott Traber and Snohomish firefighter Erik Shouse.

The gesture is part of the Tunnel to Towers' Season of Hope national efforts that have paid off mortgages for families of 135 first responders and Gold families that have lost their lives serving others.

Traber is survived by his wife Allisyn Traber and four children, who now can stay in the home they built together.

“This is the only home that my children remember living in, and everything here reminds us of him,” Allisyn said. “This generous gift during the Season of Hope provides us with confidence there is good in this world, we just have to look for it.”

Shouse left behind his wife Kalina Shouse and their two daughters, who no longer need to worry about the financial burden of their home mortgage.

“The significance of my home being completely safe for our daughters is a gift I cherish,” Kalina said. “I know that Erik and every single other fallen first responder is greatly honored by their families being looked after in their absence.”

Traber died during his duty with the Spokane County Fire District No. 9 after he felt from the Wandermere Bridge while responding to a reported brush fire on Aug. 26, 2021. Shouse died in the line of duty on April 22, 2018.

This year, the foundation hopes to pay off mortgages for 65 families between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.