New parking meters and kiosks coming to Spokane

The new parking meters will remove about half of the downtown meters, as they will be dual space versus the current meter for every space.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the City of Spokane prepares for an on-street parking makeover, new meters and kiosks for downtown are on their way.

The city announced the new meters after engaging in a new program that allows people to use several different apps to pay for parking.

Last year, people trying to use the parking meters were having issues with the Passport Parking app.

The new meters and kiosks will be easy to use for patrons. They will accept credit and debit cards, coin, mobile and contactless payments for increased flexibility.

Currently, in downtown Spokane, there is a meter for every on-street parking space. Most of the new meters will be dual-space, meaning one meter for two spaces. Dual-space meters will remove almost half of the downtown's meters. The unused posts will be removed or repurposed for bicycle racks.

Meters will also be color-coded according to time limits for better visibility. Customers will be able to see the time remaining and receipt of any payment on the meter.

City of Spokane Communications Manager, Kirstin Davis, said the devices have not yet arrived. The city is still waiting for the equipment to be shipped, and it will take at least a month until the devices get installed, Davis said.

Outside of the downtown, most metered on-street parking spaces will be replaced with kiosks for every six to eight parking spaces.