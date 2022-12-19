Multicare Valley Hospital brings Christmas to local families

The employees from Multicare Valley Hospital adopted several families in need from North Pines Middle School and Broadway Elementary this holiday season.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multicare Valley Hospital is bringing Christmas cheer to families in Spokane Valley who needed a little extra holiday help this year.

Multicare Valley employees purchased and donated gifts to families within both schools as part of a year-round partnership between the hospital and the elementary schools.

Hundreds of presents were purchased for the employees to drop off at the schools Monday morning.

