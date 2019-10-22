SPOKANE, Wash — Meals on Wheels is searching for a solution to get their senior center back up and running after discovering structure damage in their building.

Last week while renovating, roof damage was found and forced them to suspend daily hot meals for the next few days.

The recent curveball in plans isn’t stopping the rest of their daily work and the organization is still sending meals out into the community, but they’ve had to contact the regular seniors who visit and tell them work is being done on their normal hangout spot.

“That’s a big part of the program,” MOW Development Director Sarah Hall said. “It’s just that social interaction seniors here get that and then also homebound seniors and volunteers. Sometimes they’re the only people they see all day.”

In the meantime to accommodate those who rely on the center. Meals on wheels is distributing bus passes and grocery store gift cards to help address a portion of their needs. They’ll also be accepting any donations they can distribute to the seniors. Things like jackets and blankets are always accepted as temperatures continue to drop.

“We are doing everything that we can. Looking at long term solutions, short term solutions and have a full team working on it right now.”

The organization is also working with other centers in the area for anyone who needs assistance.

