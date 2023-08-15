Make A Wish teen recipient gives back to her care team at Providence Sacred Heart Children's Hospital

On Monday, Claire delivered Boba tea and cupcakes to her pediatric oncology team and donated another $6,500 to the Providence Inland Northwest Foundation.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. —

A local teen cancer patient made a wish to show her gratitude to her care team.

Claire, 16, was nominated by her doctor for the 'Make-A-Wish Foundation,' but instead of using the money on herself, she decided to give it back to her caregivers and other cancer patients.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation offers children with life-threatening illnesses a chance to live their dream: being a police officer, meeting their favorite athlete or artist, a special gift, or a special trip. But, Claire's wish was to give back to those who helped her the most.

The money will be used for the pediatric assistance fund, which helps patients and their families with daily necessities.

Claire travels from Lewiston to Spokane for treatment, so she knows the hardships that can come with being an out-of-town patient.

Claire's donation also coincides with Sacred Heart Children's Hospital's 20th anniversary this month.

"Being able to take care of someone, but a kid that is sick you wanna do everything you can, but you can't sometimes, so you really have to be grateful and be thankful for people that are taking care of you and helping you through this time because they are the most important thing to get through it," Claire said.

