Lunar New Year celebration returns to Spokane after 89 years

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since 1933, Spokane will be celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The celebration will take place at the Central Pavilion in Riverfront Park on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. The festivities will include Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultural organizations, artists, food trucks, and live cultural performances throughout the day.

A fireworks show at 7 p.m. will serve as the grand finale to ring in the Year of the Tiger.

“It is incredible to be bringing this event back to Spokane after an 89-year absence, and especially after a very difficult couple of years for the Asian communities," Event Committee Chair Vina Cathcart said. "We are excited to bring a unifying celebration that not only celebrates the Lunar New Year, but also provides the greater community an opportunity to share-in an essential part of Asian culture and heritage."

A horde of giveaways enclosed within the traditional red envelopes will also be featured at the event. These giveaways include chances to win free carousel rides, Spokane Chiefs tickets and gift cards to local restaurants and businesses.

In addition, Spokane’s United We Stand and the Spokane Hispanic Business Professionals Association (HBPA) will also co-host a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic throughout the celebration for any individuals choosing to get their first, second, or a booster dose of the vaccine.

This event is free and for all ages. The community is invited and encouraged to attend. The first 500 attendees will receive a swag bag filled with goodies for the New Year courtesy of BECU.